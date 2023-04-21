FK-designed commercial tower to redefine South Melbourne

Fortis’ South Melbourne commercial project designed by Fender Katsalidis has received all required planning approvals, with construction due to commence in due course.

The site at 122 Moray Street was acquired by the developer in 2021. Comprising 700 sqm in area, the block fronts three streets and is a short walk away from a number of public transport and retail precincts.

“The demand for premium office space in city-fringe areas such as Cremorne and South Melbourne continues to remain robust, with businesses displaying a clear preference for offices closer to where they live,” says Fortis Director, Charles Mellick.

“We have seen evidence of this activity through our own projects, as well as some major deals in the industry over the last year, which has informed the commercial project activity at Fortis.”

The new seven-storey tower features a retail activation on the ground floor, as well as 3,795 sqm in net lettable area. A winter garden, expansive terraces and premium end-of-trip facilities sit atop the list of amenities, with views of the Melbourne CBD accessible from the higher floors.

“122 Moray Street will be developed to facilitate a vibrant work culture, at a time when businesses are looking for ways to make the commute to work worthwhile for their employees,” Mellick continues.

“The project will present an enviable composition of location, quality and amenities, and we are looking forward to delivering this to market in the next few years.”

Centrally located in the near vicinity to arterial roads and key business areas, the site also enjoys proximity to neighbourhood precincts on Clarendon Street and Coventry Street, in addition to South Melbourne Market and the upcoming ANZAC station.

​Construction is anticipated to begin in October.