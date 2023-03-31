FK-designed aged care facility green lit in Brisbane

Commissioned by Australian Unity, the Fender Katsalidis-designed aged care village in Brisbane’s Auchenflower has reached development approval.

The $100 million project has seen FK engaged to improve the previously approved plans to invigorate the development into a community-focused retirement living precinct.

The state’s ageing population has placed strain on aged care supply. The project assists in aiding that supply, comprising 87 independent living apartments atop 108 residential aged care units, crafted with Australian Unity’s ‘better together’ model in mind.

Fender Katsalidis’ reworking of the initial designs see light and views out towards the Taylor Ranges and the Brisbane CBD. Common areas have been increased and improved, with a spacious internal courtyard serving as a village square. A cafe, hairdresser, consultation room for medical practitioners and a rehabilitation gym are included amongst the amenities.

“Addressing our ageing population means addressing the infrastructure,” says Fender Katsalidis Principal Jessica Lee.

“It is crucial that the way we design retirement living is conducive to positive, healthy outcomes for residents, and that each design is contextualised within its local neighbourhood, which is what our amended plans at Auchenflower have set out to achieve.”

The concrete facade will be elevated by a mineral paint finish, with metal cladding adorning the upper levels to create an illusion of a recessive shadow line that breaks up the presentation of the building’s facade. Hand-cut bricks sit on the lower plans to promote fine-grain materiality.

Fender Katsalidis previously worked alongside Australian Unity to deliver The Grace, with the company’s General Manager of Places Lorraine Calder indicating that higher standards of aged care are being reached through the partnership between practice and client.

“Creating a continuum of care allows older people living in the community to access a choice of accommodation and care services that provides the peace of mind, a low-change environment, and the quality design outcomes that Australian Unity is committed to,” she says.

“In providing a choice of quality accommodation that promotes wellbeing, belonging and community, we are looking to improve the standard of Australian aged care, and ultimately, change the stigmas about ageing and older people more broadly.”