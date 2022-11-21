In the works since 2017, the Fender Katsalidis-designed Republic Precinct in Belconnen is now the ACT’s largest mixed-use precinct.

Developed by Geocon, the development comprises 1267 apartments, 152 hotel rooms, 52 commercial tenancies and a 300 space public carpark. World-class amenities are on offer for residents, guests and office occupants, with recreation and relaxation the key deliverables of the project.

“Despite the challenges of the past few years, the vision of Republic has strongly connected with the community as an unrivalled urban lifestyle in the heart of Belconnen,” says Geocon Managing Director, Nick Georgalis.

“What we have accomplished in the past four and a half years has been an incredible achievement for Geocon and Canberra, as a pathway forward to an increase in modernised development,” he says.

The precinct has used 80,000 cubic metres of concrete, which equates to 35 Olympic-sized swimming pools. 13,000 tonnes of reinforcement and 66,000 sqm of facade also feature on the list of outlandish statistics. The precinct is now home to Canberra’s five tallest buildings.

“Utilising over 4,000 workers over the course of completion, Republic has been a massive project, one that we think is a huge step forward for the urbanisation of Belconnen,” says Geocon General Manager Damon Smith.

Republic was received exceptionally well by the community, with the $410 million project achieving settlement rates of 1250 with a 98 percent success rate. For more information, click here.