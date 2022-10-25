Following the announcement of the development approval for Central Place, designers Fender Katsalidis and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) have shed light on the project’s design features.

Located at Tech Central, the $3 billion project was approved by the City of Sydney last week. Central Place will be the largest workplace in the future precinct, which will transform the Central Station site into one of the world’s premier technology districts.

The design features two 35 and 37-level commercial towers which comprise 155,000 sqm of office and retail space. A third building designed by Edition Office – The Connector – will invigorate Henry Deane Plaza.

“Central Place Sydney is an exploration of how workplace design can inspire the people and companies that will shape the future. To design for innovators, we had to think like innovators,” says Fender Katsalidis Director, Craig Baudin.

“These next-generation workspaces have been designed to afford maximum flexibility and amenity to technology businesses, while also creating lively new public spaces and connections at the gateway to Central Station.

“Our vision is for a new urban marker for the city, one that creates a public meeting place at the heart of Tech Central. The laneways and public spaces define a vibrant new precinct, creating the bedrock for successful companies to grow and Sydney to establish itself as a global capital for technology.”

Smart shading solutions and naturally ventilated facades headline the list of sustainable features implemented within the design. The design ensures for an influx of natural light as well as winter gardens.

SOM Design Partner, Scott Duncan, says shading solution will reduce energy costs and improve occupant wellbeing.

"By mimicking nature and incorporating biophilic design elements like smart shading and extensive terraces, the tower designs for Central Place Sydney improve energy performance and enhance the well-being of those working within,” he says.

Central Place has been jointly developed by Frasers Property Australia and Dexus. The development’s Project Director, Kimberley Jackson, is delighted to have reached another key marker in the project’s evolution.

“We are incredibly pleased to have received Development Approval, allowing us to further progress the project. Our development has been designed to create a place where work and lifestyle can blend seamlessly, create an exciting new destination for Sydney and leverage what is already on offer as a thriving tech and innovation neighbourhood emerges,” she says.

“The building will feature workplace environments that integrate nature, maximise daylight, has provisions for natural ventilation, and is supported by renewable energy to achieve our net zero emissions in operations target.”

Construction will begin next year, with the first stage of the project expected to reach completion in 2027.