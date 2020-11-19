FJMT-designed 388 George Street tower finally open

Located on the corner of George and King Streets, one of Sydney’s most prominent intersections, 388 George Street is jointly owned by Brookfield and Oxford Properties and built by Multiplex is now complete.

Completely transforming the busy CBD corner, the revitalised building now also features a through-site link integrating it with the newly pedestrianised George Street and connecting it to King Street.

The ground plane and pavilion building was designed by architects FJMT and the overall project comprised a complete refurbishment of the existing 28-storey original 1970s office building, delivering a new tower lobby, end-of-trip (EOT) facilities and construction of a brand new five-storey mixed-use pavilion consisting of commercial and retail space, a rooftop bar and flagship retail spaces.

The new forecourt space fronting George Street provides direct access to a high-quality office lobby environment, which boasts a concierge desk with stone carved from solid blocks of London White Marble.

The new pavilion was designed to complement the rich history of the site, incorporating a custom- designed curved sandstone and glass facade inspired by the topography of the surrounding CBD landscape.

Richard Francis Jones of FJMT says: “This new facade reinforces a juxtaposition between the new pavilion and the existing modernist tower whilst strengthening the streetscape of George Street. Our design will not only restore the street wall but also create a through-link on the site that will be a natural extension of the existing link between Pitt and King streets.”

388 George Street was originally designed by renowned Australian architect John Andrews in 1976. It was a highly acclaimed project and internationally recognised due to its innovative design as the building stands at a distinctive 45-degree angle on the street corner.

The transformational refurbishment made outstanding use of the building’s existing infrastructure, adding staircases in the existing atriums to enhance connectivity between floors.

New facilities prioritise user experience and are located on Level One instead of in the basement, with a dedicated lift providing exclusive, direct connectivity from basement level cycle parking.

A range of convenient services for tenants will be on offer including luxury towels, ironing and grooming stations and parking for 366 bikes.

The glazed doors found at the entry to the foyer also are the first structural glazed revolving doors in Australia.

Image: Supplied