FJMT has been announced as the winner of the competition to design the new Royal Parramatta Private Hospital, which will utilise an existing heritage-listed house already located onsite.

Located on Hunter Street in close proximity to Parramatta Square, FJMT’s design utilises redbrick to mimic the design language of the streetscape. The 24-storey building will comprise 120 beds and is recognised as Parramatta’s first private hospital.

Developed by ICC Group, CEO Harold Dakin says the hospital will provide much needed relief for a region with a bed shortage in the thousands.

“Our initial estimates show that there is about a 3000-bed shortage and even with new, similar projects planned at Blacktown and Westmead, there is still a lot of demand that needs to be met, especially when you consider the increase in population growth over the coming decades,” he says.

FJMT Design Director Richard Francis-Jones says the practice looked to acknowledge the heritage of the area within its design.

“The architecture of the new hospital has been carefully crafted to complement the great heritage of this important city site,” he says.

“The final result will be a beautifully integrated, humanly scaled composition and a new benchmark in healthcare design.”

The hospital will comprise six operating theatres, day surgery facilities and pre-admission medical clinics, as well as teaching and research spaces. A cafe with outdoor dining space will also be implemented with rooms offering views out to St Johns Anglican Cathedral.

ICC hopes it will gain approval by the end of this year, with construction expected to begin in late 2023. It is hoped the hospital will reach completion by 2025.

For more information, head to royalparraprivate.hospital.

Image: Supplied