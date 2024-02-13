The Cutaway, the below-ground concrete and sandstone event space in Barangaroo, is all set to be transformed into one of Sydney’s premier cultural venues, with FDC Construction awarded the contract to deliver a bespoke fitout of the space.

Built in 2015 as part of the development of Barangaroo Reserve, the 5,400sqm cavernous underground concrete shell space features a towering sandstone wall that opens to the sky, and is used to host a range of events from exhibitions and corporate functions to fashion shows. Exposed to the elements, the space was intended to be fitted out to improve function, operations and visitor experience.

Following the approval of the State Significant Development Application (SSDA) for a new cultural facility in the Cutaway at Barangaroo in December 2023, FDC Construction, a leading Australian owned building delivery partner, has now been selected to transform the space into an outstanding venue for events, exhibitions, festivals, and installations.

Designed by FJC Studio, the planned 3-level fitout of the Cutaway will feature new event and gallery spaces; enclosure of the open ceiling voids with soundproof glass skylights; improved acoustics; improved entry and forecourt; onsite amenities; offices for staff; and back-of-house facilities (including a commercial kitchen). A dedicated First Nations education space and a new facade adjacent to Nawi Cove are also part of the proposed fitout.

The fitout design will address current limitations including a lack of acoustic enclosures, onsite amenities and smaller venue spaces.

“The Cutaway offers a unique opportunity for a major cultural destination for Sydney due to its accessible location and large dynamic space to host cultural events, festivals and exhibitions. The new and improved venue will accommodate multiple spaces for events, exhibitions, festivals, and installations for use, and there is no other venue that looks like this anywhere in NSW,” Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper says.

“This design enhances the character and identity of the space, while incorporating a strong response to Connecting with Country,” he adds.

Minister for the Arts, Minister for Jobs and Tourism and Minister for Music and Night-time Economy John Graham says, “The fitout at the Cutaway will maximise the potential of the space and create a globally attractive venue. The NSW Government is committed to providing new cultural infrastructure in the heart of Sydney that attracts more visitors to the city from far and wide, and at the same time stimulating the local economy.”

“The fitout displays architectural design excellence while embedding sustainability initiatives that are consistent with Barangaroo’s climate positive principles.”

Works are expected to commence shortly with completion scheduled for 2025.

Images: https://www.barangaroo.com/