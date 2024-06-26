Satellite data of global bushfire events from the past two decades has revealed that the frequency and intensity of extreme wildfires have more than doubled during the period.

The study led by Dr Calum Cunningham, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Tasmania was based on 21 years of data, with the research revealing that six of the past seven years have been among the most extreme on record for wildfires. The study was published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

The research team, which included Professor David Bowman and Dr Grant Williamson, identified intense bushfire events by measuring the combined heat energy from fires each day.

Describing the findings as alarming, Dr Cunningham says, "This study provides concrete evidence of a worrying trend. The intensity and frequency of these bushfires are increasing at an alarming rate, directly linked to the escalating effects of climate change."

"The impact of these extreme events is devastating, not only for natural ecosystems but also for human populations. These fires release significant carbon emissions, threatening to create a vicious cycle that further accelerates global warming.

“Extreme bushfires result in catastrophic ecological damage, significant carbon emissions, and severe impacts on human health and safety. For instance, Australia's 'Black Summer' bushfires of 2019-2020 were unprecedented in their scale and intensity, leading to massive ecological destruction and substantial carbon emissions,” he says.

The extreme bushfires are increasing fastest in the boreal and temperate conifer forests of North America and Russia. Hotspots of intense bushfires were also recorded in Australia, southern Africa, Mediterranean Europe, and South America.

The rising global temperatures will only worsen the conditions that lead to extreme bushfires, necessitating urgent climate action, adaptive measures, and improved bushfire management strategies to mitigate the growing threat.

"Immediate global action is necessary to tackle the root causes of climate change. We must also develop more effective wildfire management practices that are tailored to the specific needs of each local area," Dr Cunningham says.

Image source: University of Tasmania