Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Exploring nature inside the Doarchi-designed sculptural spiral tower
shareShare

Exploring nature inside the Doarchi-designed sculptural spiral tower

An unusual spiral structure in Shenzhen is offering visitors the opportunity to explore nature in all its magnificence as they ascend the steps to the top.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

16 Dec 2019 2m read View Author

Exploring-nature-inside-unusual-spiral-structure-1732011302.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

An unusual spiral structure in Shenzhen is offering visitors the opportunity to explore nature in all its magnificence as they ascend the steps to the top.

Designed by Chinese architecture studio Doarchi for their client OCT Group-Guangming Modern Farming, the Tower of Spiral is located in a high-lying area surrounded by grass and sunflower fields, and offers beautiful views of the mountains in Shenzhen.

At the base of the spiral tower is a pool designed for irrigation. The spiral staircase wraps around this pool and ascends 15 metres to the top through a series of shallow steps that twist 810 degrees and are supported by steel columns. The ascending space allows visitors to observe and experience the natural landscape at different levels as they climb, with the steps ending at a lookout point.

The spiral tower is encased in a concertina-like steel shell, with the upper sections covered with PTFE film and the lower section with tensioned metal mesh through which the beautiful views can be enjoyed.

The base of the tower has been created with heavy white stone to support the lightweight frame of the staircase.

The open tower top allows light and rain to enter the spiral staircase and stream down into the pool. As they climb the steps, visitors can have a view of the blue sky above and their reflection in the pool.

Source: Dezeen.

Project credits:

Architects: Doarchi

Lead architects: Penn Ding, Oliver Li

Design team: Jiajia Tang, Zhiyuan Liu

Engineering: Jianbo Miao, Tong Chen, Dacang Li

Collaborators: IMBOX

Photo by Schran

  • Popular Articles
  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap