Australian company CABN has reinterpreted the urban tiny home concept to provide an off-grid, sustainable experience to those wanting to briefly get away from the pressures of modern living.

Founded on minimalism and driven by the need to encourage people to disengage from the fast-paced digitalised world, CABN offers off-grid getaway experiences at sustainable and eco-friendly tiny houses set in some of South Australia’s most stunning and stimulating landscapes.

The first CABN retreat is located in the stunning Adelaide Hills, less than an hour’s drive from Adelaide, amidst 180 acres of natural scrubland and adjacent to a conservation park boasting incredible walking trails, creeks, dams and breath-taking scenery.

A retreat at a CABN tiny house promises you a complete digital detox as you disconnect from your rushed lifestyles and take a moment to reconnect with your own simple self. Wake up to the sound of magpies and kookaburras heralding the dawn. Spend the day bushwalking through forestland, creeks and waterfalls. Enjoy birdwatching, wildlife spotting and other adventures. Gaze up at the night sky and go to bed without a plan for tomorrow.

CABN tiny homes are designed for people to retreat in style outdoors. Handcrafted from locally sourced materials, the 15-square-metre self-contained cabins adhere to strict quality control standards, with the exterior cladding specifically selected to suit each unique location.

CABNs are now available in South Australia and Victoria with Queensland to follow this year.