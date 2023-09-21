An ongoing exhibition at the State Library of Queensland explores new approaches to design and building materials that can transform how buildings and communities meet the challenges of the future.

‘Purpose built: architecture for a better tomorrow’, a joint initiative of the State Library of Queensland and The University of Queensland's School of Architecture, Design and Planning, employs a range of installations and drawings to showcase the power of architecture, and also challenge perceptions.

The immersive exhibition unveils sustainable and recycled materials (such as 3D printed algae and clay bricks) and cutting-edge ideas from leading experts.

A foam replica of a Mornington Island living room will reveal the nature of existing housing in the remote Indigenous community and how culturally sensitive design has the potential to radically transform lives.

Also showcased are historical drawings from 1975 (on loan from the National Museum of Australia) and drawings by students from 2022 — both addressing the future of Gununa.

Large-scale tree installations, built by FARM Architectural using timber by-products, highlight innovations in repurposed building materials.

Exhibition highlights:

Forest to Fibre to Timber explores experimental ways to use and build with timber.

Gununa (Mornington Island) focuses on designing homes for remote First Nations communities.

Greenslopes, Brisbane examines how suburbs can tackle urban water management, energy use and population growth.

Digital Twin showcases an integrated virtual replica of UQ’s St Lucia campus, which designers can examine and test ideas before they are applied at scale.

Robotic Manufacture with Novel Materials explores the way materials can produce innovative and sustainable building products in the future.

Rare architectural plans (including the works of modernist architect Karl Langer)

“The Purpose built exhibition asks the tough questions. What happens when we challenge our view of architecture, sustainability, and the role of community in design?” State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald explained.

“Design touches our daily lives, so it is vital we get it right, and the advances presented in this exhibition can pave the way to better living.

“It is terrific to partner with UQ again and I hope this exhibition will inspire people to rethink their built environment in new and sustainable ways.”

Associate professor Antony Moulis, head of school, School of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Queensland, adds: “The partnership of the School of ADP with State Library of Queensland is an exciting opportunity to engage and inform visitors with fundamental questions about design and how we can live better into the future.”

“Situating the school’s research alongside materials from State Library’s collections creates rich conversations around architecture and community and how we become more inclusive, inventive, and resilient.”

Free curator’s tours, design workshops and a free talk series can be booked online.

Event details

Exhibition: Purpose built: architecture for a better tomorrow

Date: 2 September 2023 – 14 April 2024 | Open Daily | Free Entry

Location: slq Gallery | State Library of Queensland, Cultural Centre, South Bank

