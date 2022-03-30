A series of events presented by Suburban Futures and Queensland’s Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects will explore how a revitalised suburban centre may look, perform and contribute to its local community.

Featuring a panel of experts including Queensland Government Architect Leah Lang joining past President of the AIA Queensland Chapter Dr Michael Lavery and Suburban Futures Director Ross Elliott, the launch event for the series will feature a hypothetical suburban makeover.

With 86 percent of Australians residing in the suburbs, it's important that our suburb centres are vibrant and foster community connection. This was hammered home by a series of nationwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lavery is a director of m3architecture and will draw on the firm's research paper Solutions in the Suburbs, which proposes wide-ranging design solutions to the complex challenges currently facing our cities. The architect says safeguarding our quality of life requires innovation and forward-thinking commitments from government.

"There exists the opportunity for the cities of tomorrow to be better than they are today," he says.

"This promise can only be fulfilled if our cities are designed that way, starting now! Looking at what we value and what we want to enhance about our current lifestyle is vital to this process."

The Designing Better Suburbs Series is an event relevant to developers, planners, engineers, architects, landscape architects, and local and state government officers.

