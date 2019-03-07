Logo
Event: Ultimo architectural walking tour
An architectural walking tour organised by the Australian Architecture Association will be held in Ultimo this weekend.
07 Mar 2019 1m read View Author

The 90-minute walk will focus on buildings such as the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre, UTS Business School, UTS Science and Graduate School of Health and Sydney TAFE Ultimo.

The walk is part of the 2019 Sydney Design Festival.

Starting Point:

Powerhouse Museum
Forecourt
500 Harris Street
Ultimo, NSW 2007

Date/time:

Saturday 9 March, 2019
10:00am – 11.30am

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Pictured: Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre. Image credit: sydney.com

