Event: Ultimo architectural walking tour

An architectural walking tour organised by the Australian Architecture Association will be held in Ultimo this weekend.

The 90-minute walk will focus on buildings such as the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre, UTS Business School, UTS Science and Graduate School of Health and Sydney TAFE Ultimo.

The walk is part of the 2019 Sydney Design Festival.

Starting Point:

Powerhouse Museum

Forecourt

500 Harris Street

Ultimo, NSW 2007

Date/time:

Saturday 9 March, 2019

10:00am – 11.30am

Pictured: Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre. Image credit: sydney.com