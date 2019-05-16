Event: Tower Hill Twilight Tour and Talk

A Tower Hill Twilight Tour and Walk will be held this weekend to explore the Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve and learn about a unique building designed by renowned Australian architect Robin Boyd.

This event will begin with a 1.5 hour guided walking tour exploring the landscape of the larger Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve, which was created by a series of volcanic eruptions and events over thousands of years. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the abundant native wildlife and learn about the natural, cultural and historic heritage of this unique place.

Following the tour, visitors will enjoy a special opportunity to hear from experts about Robin Boyd’s design of the Tower Hill Visitor Centre building, and the work of this influential architect.

The architecturally stunning Tower Hill Visitor Centre is a little-known Boyd creation. It has strong linkages to nature and culture and was designed to sit harmoniously amongst the landscape.

Worn Gunditj Visitor Centre at Tower Hill, 1969. Photography by Mark Strizic

Key design features include:

A simple stone circular structure with a sloping roof that mirrors the volcanic island hilltops

The circular glazed pavilion, a timber construction with a cill height stone skirt and wide eaves

At the centre of the open internal space there is a central hollow stone column which supports the roof and is crowned by a skylight reminiscent of the core of the volcano that gave rise to the landscape

Laminated timber rafters, arranged radially, span from the hollow stone core to the outer ring of the window and project to form deep eaves.



Reproduction of architectural plans by Romberg and Boyd, July 1970. Photography by Mark Strizic

This event is presented by Parks Victoria in partnership with the Robin Boyd Foundation and Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Cooperative as part of the 2019 Robin Boyd Centenary of Design program, which marks the centenary of Boyd’s birth and celebrates his life, work, and legacy.

