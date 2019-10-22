Event: Timber Queensland glulam timber seminar

Timber Queensland seminar Glulam Timber: Long, Strong & Reliable is an opportunity for delegates to hear engineering, architecture and certification experts give practical advice for using glulam to deliver impressive, cost effective, and structurally sound projects.

This half day CPD seminar is suited to developers and building and design professionals who want to orient their building practices towards the future and learn how to think differently about new construction methods.

Seminar content

Hear about glulam in practice and installation considerations.

Discover how to work with suppliers to achieve a harmonious vision.

Understand third party testing processes for new engineered glulam products.

Learn about designing glulam connections for fire performance.

Examine what certifiers are looking for to ensure glulam solutions are Deemed to Satisfy under relevant construction codes.

See examples of Australian glulam bridges.

Details

Date: Tuesday 19 November, 2019

Location: Ballroom, Victoria Park Golf Club, Herston Road, Herston

Time: 2.30pm - 5.30pm (including afternoon tea and cocktail function)

Cost: TQ members and technical subscribers free, non-members $60

Click here for more information or to register.

Image: A curved glulam-framed building at the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge. Credit: Wikipedia