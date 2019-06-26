Event: Australian Bushfire Building Conference 2019

The award-winning Australian Bushfire Building Conference is returning to Leura this October, where leading experts in bushfire building, planning and design will gather to discuss the latest developments and industry issues.

This year’s theme is ‘Liveability’, which will be explored over a two-day program.

Architects, builders, landscapers, urban planners, engineers and anyone involved in fire-proof design are encouraged to attend.

Speakers will cover important industry issues that will potentially influence future standards and regulations, according to CEO of the Blue Mountains Economic Enterprise (BMEE), Bernard Fehon.

More specifically, some speakers will cover updates and information on topics such as the new National Construction Code (NCC2019) and AS3959 changes.

Other highlights include interactive workshops, the option to attend a field trip to visit the 2013 Blue Mountains bushfire site and newly built bushfire-resilient homes, and an industry expo with leading suppliers of bushfire building supplies.

Attendees will also be eligible for CPD points.

