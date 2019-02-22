Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
PODCAST Ep. 11: Philip Vivian on how a society expresses its values in what it designs
shareShare

PODCAST Ep. 11: Philip Vivian on how a society expresses its values in what it designs

In this edition of Talking Architecture and Design, Branko Miletic discusses with Bates Smart director Philip Vivian the sustainable benefits of timber architecture.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

22 Feb 2019 1m read View Author

Episode-11-Philip-Vivian-on-how-a-society-expresse-1732011533.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

In this edition of Talking Architecture and Design, Branko Miletic discusses with Bates Smart director Philip Vivian the sustainable benefits of timber architecture, vertical campuses, the urgent need for urban densification, public transport, the American and European city models, sustainability in the built environment, building for the long term, affordable housing and automation in design.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap