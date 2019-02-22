PODCAST Ep. 11: Philip Vivian on how a society expresses its values in what it designs

PODCAST Ep. 11: Philip Vivian on how a society expresses its values in what it designsIn this edition of Talking Architecture and Design, Branko Miletic discusses with Bates Smart director Philip Vivian the sustainable benefits of timber architecture.
In this edition of Talking Architecture and Design, Branko Miletic discusses with Bates Smart director Philip Vivian the sustainable benefits of timber architecture, vertical campuses, the urgent need for urban densification, public transport, the American and European city models, sustainability in the built environment, building for the long term, affordable housing and automation in design.
