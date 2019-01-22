Environmental award for Scott Carver-designed Surry Hills development

The Rathbone by architects Scott Carver and AVID Property Group (AVID) – a new terrace-style apartment project in Surry Hills – has received a national environmental accreditation, in the form of a six ‘Leaf’ EnviroDevelopment certification from the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA).The announcement marks the Australian developer’s sixth EnviroDevelopment certification – one for each of its current projects across the eastern seaboard.

AVID CEO Cameron Holt says AVID was proud to have secured the highly-regarded certification across all projects.

“Our mission at AVID has been to design communities that incorporate both environmental and sustainability measures and we are delighted to receive industry recognition for our approach,” says Holt.

“It is incredibly important for us to not only create engaging communities where people feel connected, but to ensure our projects are showcasing best-practice planning and design to maximise sustainability.

The UDIA’s EnviroDevelopment certification is a scientifically-based assessment scheme that independently reviews developments to award certification across six ‘leaves’ in areas of sustainability – ecosystems, waste, energy, materials, water and community.

“We are very proud The Rathbone has achieved industry recognition across all six ‘Leaves’ as it highlights our approach to delivering a project that incorporate both environmental and sustainability measures.

In addition to featuring extensive use of materials with high-recycled content and low volatile organic compound (VOC) paints, natural ventilation will be a key feature in all apartments.

National EnviroDevelopment chair Sarah Macoun says, “The EnviroDevelopment certification is a great example of developers and industry working to create sustainable homes that will benefit not only the environment in the long-term, but future residents as well.”