Entry to 2020 Good Design Awards open until 27 March

Entries to the 2020 Good Design Awards are currently open.

Australia’s only international design awards program that celebrates the best in design and architecture across 11 main design disciplines and 28 sub-categories, is calling for Australian and international entries to the 2020 edition.

The 2020 program includes a new discipline, Precinct Design, which will recognise and celebrate the critical role of design in the planning and development of new precincts.

The Architectural Design discipline includes three sub-categories: Interior Design covering residential and commercial interior design and architecture; Commercial and Residential Architecture covering commercial and residential architectural projects; and Urban Design and Public Spaces covering landscape design, special design, exhibition design, urban design and planning, public space design, playground design etc.

Now in its 62nd year, the prestigious Good Design Awards has been recognising and rewarding excellence in cutting edge design since 1958.

Entries are evaluated on three main design criteria – Good Design, Design Innovation and Design Impact – with the highest scoring projects to be honoured at the awards presentation.

According to Good Design Australia CEO Dr Brandon Gien, the program is respected globally for its high standard of design evaluation with more than 5040 independent design and architecture experts participating in the judging process this year.

“As we transition to a world that is experiencing exponential advancements in science and technology and one that continues to grapple with big issues such as climate change and inequality, design-led innovation and creative thinking is now more important than ever,” said Gien.

The 2020 Good Design Awards will be presented at the annual Good Design Awards Ceremony in Sydney on 9 July 2020.

Important dates:

27 March 2020 – 2020 Entries Deadline

11-14 May 2020 – Judging Week (Sydney)

22 May 2020 – Successful Entries Notified

28 May 2020 – Winners Package Opt-Out Deadline

9 July 2020 – Good Design Awards Ceremony (Sydney)

Previous Best in Class Winners in the Architectural Category include:

Shenzhen ICarbonX Lecture Hall (Nanshan, Shenzhen) designed by HCD Impress - 2019 Good Design Award Best in Class - Architectural Design, Interior Design

Central Park Public Domain Design (Chippendale) designed by Turf Design Studio and Jeppe Aagaard Andersen - 2019 Good Design Award Best in Class - Architectural Design, Urban Design + Public Spaces

Harold Park (Sydney) designed by Mirvac Design - Lead and Executive Architects - 2019 Good Design Award Best in Class - Architectural Design, Commercial and Residential

For entries to the 2020 Good Design Awards, click here.