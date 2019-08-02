Entries to the 2019 Sustainability Awards are closing soon

All entries to the 2019 Sustainability Awards will be closed as at 11.59pm on 7 August, which is next Wednesday, so don’t forget to complete your submission.

Once your entry has been completed, you will receive confirmation via email. If you have not received a confirmation message, please double-check whether your submission has been completed.

If you have any issues with your entries, please contact the editor of Architecture & Design Branko Miletic at branko.miletic@architectureanddesign.com.au

If you wish to complete your submission but you are unsure whether you can meet the submission deadline, please let us know and we will review your case.

All shortlisted entries will be announced by September 30, 2019, with the winners being announced at a Gala dinner on 7 November 2019 at The Star in Pyrmont, Sydney.

Ahead of the dinner, we will also be hosting the Sustainability Live 2018 Panel Event, also at The Star.

The event will include six CPD-applicable Q&A panels on topics related to sustainable architecture and design.

This panel event has proven to be highly-popular in previous years so for more information about the panel topics and speakers will be released soon on the Sustainability Awards website, www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au