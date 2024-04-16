KNX Awards, a long-standing competition that puts the smartest KNX home and building projects in the spotlight, is now open for nominations.

This year’s program features new categories to diversify between Smart Home and Smart Building projects as well as reward innovative implementation of the latest trends.

There are 9 categories in all including 7 categories selected by the Awards Jury as well as the People's Choice Award picked by the KNX Community, and the KNX Product Award where KNX Members can enter their best new KNX device.

Each winner gets €1000 (approx. A$1650) prize money, an award trophy and the priceless exposure your business gets as a KNX Award winner. The deadline for entries is 31st of May.

KNX Awards - Categories

Smart Home Award

This category rewards outstanding residential projects worldwide and is divided into 3 sub-categories: Europe, Asia and Africa-America-Australia, with an award to win for each sub-category.

Smart Building Award

This category rewards outstanding commercial and industrial projects worldwide and is divided into 3 sub-categories: Europe, Asia and Africa-America-Australia, with an award to win for each sub-category.

Innovation Award

This category rewards projects implemented with the latest developments in KNX Technology. For KNX Awards 2024, these are projects where KNX Secure, IoT and/or AI applications are implemented.

Sustainability Award

This category rewards projects that are focused on using KNX for energy management to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint in houses and buildings by optimising different building functions.

Special Award

This category rewards KNX projects that are highlighted by special characteristics, show very special integrations rarely seen before, or are made in unusual building types, etc.

Publicity Award

This category rewards projects that help raise awareness for the KNX Standard and promotes the system. This can be a KNX project, but may also be a special event, fair, showroom etc.

Education Award

This category rewards projects where great efforts were made to educate students or professionals about KNX Smart home and building technology. This category is limited to school and training centre projects.

People’s Choice Award

Among all nominated projects of all categories, we let the KNX Community decide their favourite project. Everyone can vote on the project they believe is the most remarkable and should be rewarded with the trophy.

KNX Product Award

Each KNX Member will have the chance to present one of their KNX products. We want you to vote on your favourite KNX products and decide the winner. This will be selected by the KNX Community only. Application will be via an internal platform for KNX Manufacturers only.

We are now accepting your applications for KNX Awards 2024.

31st of May: deadline for handing in your projects

June: judging of projects

July: announcement of nominees

August: People's Choice and KNX Product Awards voting

25th of September: KNX Awards ceremony (online)

We accept all KNX projects and do not consider the size of the project as a main factor. We will judge your project on:

The diversity of used building applications with KNX

Flexibility and expandability

The level of automation and the complexity of the installation

The user friendliness and acceptance

Convincing arguments for the client

Use of products for different KNX manufacturers in one application

For more details, please visit KNX Awards 2024.