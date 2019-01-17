Entries open for Dulux Colour Awards

Entries are now open for this year's Dulux Colour Awards. The awards invite Australian and New Zealand-based design professionals and students including architects, interior architects, interior designers and interior decorators to submit work that celebrates exceptional and innovative use of colour across interior and exterior commercial, public and residential spaces.

Entries are being accepted until 28 February, 2019 across the following categories:

Commercial Interior - Workplace and Retail

Commercial Interior - Public and Hospitality

Commercial and Multi-residential Exterior

Residential Interior

Single Residential Exterior

Students (Years 1-6)

Grand Prix - New Zealand Entrants

Grand Prix - Australian Entrants

Each category winner will receive AUD $1,000 in prize money (winners of the Student category will receive AUD $500). All category winners, excluding the Student category and New Zealand entrants, will have the chance of taking home the Australian Grand Prix title and AUD $5,000. New Zealand entrants will have the chance of taking home the New Zealand Grand Prix title and NZD $5,000.

Entries are encouraged from individuals, groups, partnerships and those working in larger practices.

Projects must have been completed between 1 September 2017 and 31 December 2018 and may not have been previously entered into this Awards programme. The shortlist will be announced online in March 2019.

Winners of the Awards will be announced at a gala function at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) on 8 May 2019, with the event hosted by award-winning architect and Grand Designs Australia host, Peter Maddison.

Click here for more information about the awards.

Pictured: Last year's Grand Prix and Commercial Exterior winner, Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel by Pedersen Hook Architects. Photography by Peter Bennetts