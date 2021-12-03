Entries for the 36th Dulux Colour Awards are now open, with design professionals invited to submit their most innovative projects demonstrating creative colour use in the built environment.

The 2022 Dulux Colour Awards are given out in categories spanning the interiors and exteriors of residential, commercial and public spaces. Submissions are judged by a panel of acclaimed industry experts who assess the design intent, degree of mastery and overall impact of colour in the built projects, as well as unbuilt, student-designed concepts.

Observing that the awards program provides an opportunity for design professionals in Australia and New Zealand to be recognised for their creativity and expertise, Dulux colour and communications manager, Andrea Lucena-Orr said, “The degree to which architects and designers are utilising the transformative effect of colour increases each year and these awards highlight their understanding of colour as an integral design element.”

The 2022 Dulux Colour Awards is accepting entries until Monday 28 February 2022 across the following categories:

1. Commercial Interior – Workplace and Retail

Interior paint finishes of any commercial or industrial building, e.g. offices, studios, factories, retail outlets, shopping centres.

2. Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality

Interior paint finishes of any commercial or industrial building e.g. community centres, museums, theatres, places of worship, cafes, restaurants, fitness centres, hotels, installations, event spaces, education and healthcare facilities.

3. Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior

Exterior paint finishes of any commercial, industrial, educational facility or multi-residential development and/or apartment building.

4. Residential Interior

Interior paint finishes of a private residence, including single and multi-residential.

5. Single Residential Exterior

Exterior paint finishes of a private single residence.

6. Student (Years 1 – 6)

Paint specification by architecture or interior design students who are currently undertaking or have recently completed (within the past 12 months) a course by a recognised university or college.

Prizes

Each major category winner will receive AUD$1,000 in prize money with winners of the Student category receiving AUD$500.

All finalists will be considered for the Grand Prix title.

Grand Prix – Australian Entrants:

The best in show, selected from individual category winners, excluding Student category, will receive AUD$5,000.

Grand Prix – New Zealand Entrants:

The best in show, selected from New Zealand finalists in each category, excluding student category, will receive NZD$5,000.

Terms

Entries are encouraged from individuals, groups and partnerships, as well as those working in larger practices.

Projects must have been completed between 1 September 2020 and 31 December 2021 and may not have been previously entered into this Awards program. Projects will be assessed by a panel of industry leaders and the finalists will be announced on 11 April 2022 via the Dulux website.

Winners of the 36th Dulux Colour Awards will be announced at a gala event to be held at Melbourne’s Timberyard on 1 June 2022.

For more details, please visit https://www.dulux.com.au/colourawards.