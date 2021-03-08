The 2021 Dulux Colour Awards invites design professionals to enter their projects that celebrate sophisticated and masterful use of colour across commercial, public and residential spaces.

Design professionals can showcase their cutting-edge use of colour in built spaces, says Andrea Lucena-Orr, Dulux colour planning & communications manager about the awards.

“It is evident that architects and designers are increasingly using colour as an integral design tool to provide a space meaning – in both its functional and environmental contexts.

“Dulux is eager to see their creative employment of colour across a vast breadth of architectural genres with this year’s submissions.”

Open to architects, interior designers, specifiers and students from Australia and New Zealand, the 35th Dulux Colour Awards is accepting entries until Monday 24 May 2021 across the following categories:

1. Commercial Interior – Workplace and Retail

Interior paint finishes of any commercial or industrial building, e.g., offices, studios, factories, retail outlets, pop-up shops and shopping centres.

2. Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality

Interior paint finishes of any commercial or industrial building, e.g., community centres, museums, theatres, places of worship, cafes, restaurants, fitness centres, hotels, one-off installations, event spaces, education and healthcare facilities.

3. Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior

Exterior paint finishes of any commercial, industrial, education facility or multi-residential apartment building.

4. Residential Interior

Interior paint finishes of a private residence, including single and multi-residential.

5. Single Residential Exterior

Exterior paint finishes of a private single residence.

6. Student (Years 1 – 6)

Paint specification by architecture or interior design students who are currently attending or have just completed (within the past 12 months) a course by a recognised university or college.

Each category winner will receive AUD $1,000 in prize money while the Student category winner will receive AUD $500.

Grand Prix title

Grand Prix – Australian Entrants:

Best in show selected from individual category winners, excluding student category. Winner will receive AUD $5,000.

Grand Prix – New Zealand Entrants:

Best in show selected from New Zealand Finalists in each category, excluding student category. Winner will receive NZD $5,000.

Individuals, groups, partnerships, and those working in larger practices can enter the Dulux Colour Awards.

The finalist shortlist will be announced online in June 2021.

Winners of the 35th Dulux Colour Awards will be announced in August 2021.

For further information, details on how to enter and judging criteria, please visit www.dulux.com.au/colourawards.

Images:

End of Trip Facility at UOM Southbank by Searle Waldron Architecture (Photo: John Gollings)

Adam Kane Architects Office by Adam Kane Architects (Photo: Felix Forest)

Arts Epicentre by Branch Studio Architects (Photo by Peter Clarke)