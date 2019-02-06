Entries open for 2020 Zayed Sustainability Prize

Nominations are invited for the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize, which recognises innovative solutions and projects that promote sustainable development in communities across the world.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, the awards program rewards organisations that empower and enhance disadvantaged communities, and also inspires schools to nurture the next generation of sustainability leaders.

Entries to the 2020 Prize can be sent in one of five categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools. Solutions that deliver greater access to energy for off-grid communities, improve food security and encourage sustainable agriculture, facilitate access to healthcare technologies in rural and remote regions, offer affordable drinking water and sanitation solutions, and enhance education, training and advocacy, will be considered for the Prize.

Established in 2008 as the Zayed Future Energy Prize, the Prize broadened its scope last year to address global sustainability priorities and closely align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Winning entries have been delivering direct and indirect positive impact to more than 318 million people around the world since the start of the program.

Entries in the Energy, Water, Heath and Food categories will be judged according to their Impact on the quality of people’s lives; their Innovation and potential to catalyse disruptive positive impact and transformative change; and their Inspiration or potential to scale up project outcomes and inspire others.

Winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 will be announced at the annual awards ceremony held during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in January next year. Entries are made online and close 30 May 2019.

Image: Lani Taylor (right) and Judith Stewart (left), Science Teacher of Lowanna College in Victoria, Australia receive the Finalist award for Global High Schools at the awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi in January 2019. With Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, 5th president for Iceland and Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Deputy Director General, Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA).