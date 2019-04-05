Entries open for 2019 Dezeen Awards

Now in their second year, the 2019 Dezeen Awards for architecture, interiors and design are now open for entry.

The international awards program has a total of 30 project categories, some of which include Urban House, Rural House, Civic Building, Cultural Building, Apartment Interior, Restaurant and Bar Interior, Seating Design, Furniture Design and Wearable Design.

The award categories span architecture, interiors and design equally, and include individuals and practices.

There is a significant judging panel including Ron Arad, Cristina Celestino, Frida Escobedo, Kelly Hoppen, Lyndon Neri, Marc Newson, Bibi Seck, Philippe Starck and Patricia Urquiola, among others.

According to Dezeen, entry fees have been set as low as possible to encourage entries from different-sized studios from around the world. There are also reduced entry rates for individuals and companies with 10 or less employees.

Click here for more information or to enter the awards.

Pictured: Captain Kelly's Cottage in Tasmania, which won Dezeen's House Interior of the Year 2018 (awarded to John Wardle Architects). Image credit: John Wardle Architects