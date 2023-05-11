Entries for the 2023 Sustainability Awards are now open

After an unmatched 17-year journey, from 2006 when sustainability in the built environment was purely the domain of academia and a small cadre of architectural specialists to now in 2023, when its all but being mandated by the federal government, Architecture & Design’s Sustainability Awards have reached a level of recognition never before thought possible.

It’s also fact that the Sustainability Awards are not only given to projects that demonstrate an immediate high level of sustainable architecture or design, but also to those projects that can show long-term sustainability, are accessible to all users as well as to people in the industry that have made a positive cultural, social, or economic contribution to the local community.

This year, the Awards will not only have new categories and our biggest ever - 18 in fact, but he day part of this live program to be held will be our greatly-expanded Sustainability Summit, our Q & A-style panel program that has become the leader in sustainability knowledge, education, and information, which this year will have 10 amazing panels to attend in a dual-stream configuration.

So not only with our CPD-certified Summit investigate and discuss all things sustainable, kicking off on 9 November, the programme will be set in the awe-inspiring surrounds of Sydney’s magnificent Allianz Stadium.

Throughout the day the Sustainability Summit will present a diverse and knowledgeable range of speakers addressing a variety of topics that will provide unrivalled insight into designing with sustainability at heart.

With some 40 speakers – all experts in their chosen field – and exciting activities hosted by the Sustainability Awards official partners, the Sustainability Summit will offer insights rarely available in the one place at the same time.

The full list of CPD-certified 2023 Sustainability Summit panels are:

1.How electric vehicles will impact both design & sustainability in the built environment

2.Sense & Sustainability – How 3 women changed our approach to sustainability

3.The road to Brisbane 2032: Creating a legacy of Sustainability & Social Amenity in 21st century Sports Infrastructure Design

4.The rise and rise of multi-residential housing models and how they are changing the way we live

5.How to use biophilia to design commercial buildings that generate 100% of their own power

6.Creating Sustainable Outcomes, Wellness, and performance by using Industrial Design

7.Designing for resilience and disaster planning – why sustainability now also means being prepared

8.How to design and establish social and sustainable affordable housing for communities

9.Why 10-Star homes will become the norm in residential design. But how to get there? (

10.Sustainability Certifications & Compliance - why this means everything for your business.

For more information on the 2023 Sustainability Summit, go to https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/#

The full and expanded list of Sustainability Awards entry categories, for 2023 are:

People

1.Emerging Sustainable Architect / Designer

Open to architects / designers in their first five years of their career and recognises an outstanding achievement or development in the field of sustainable and / or environmental architecture planning or design across any of the building categories.

2.Lifetime Achievement

A person who has over their career, shown exemplary efforts in advancing the progression of the sustainability in Australia.

Projects

3.Commercial Architecture (Large)

A Class 5, 6, 7 or 8 building used for professional and / or commercial purposes of over 500sqm in floor size.

4.Commercial Architecture (Small)

A Class 5, 6, 7 or 8 building used for professional and / or commercial purposes of under or equal to 500sqm in floor size.

5.Education & Research

A childcare centre, preschool, primary, secondary, or tertiary educational facility or a facility where an educational institution is a partner.

6.Multi-Residential Dwelling

The design of a new townhouse, duplex or residential complex that contains multiple residential dwellings. Projects nominated under this category are classifiable as Class 2 or Class 3 buildings.

7.Single Dwelling (New)

The design and construction of a single-residential building to which a Class 1a Building category.

8.Single Dwelling (Alteration)

Extensions and/or alterations to at least 50 percent of a Class 1a building.

9.Adaptive Reuse (Alteration/Addition)

Recognises the adaptive reuse of a building (heritage and/or new) that has minimal impact on the historical significance of the building and its setting, while also pursuing a design that is sympathetic to the building to give it a new purpose.

10.Landscape & Urban

Buildings or non-building projects at the intersection of architecture, landscape design and urban planning. Examples include parks, pedestrian bridges and walkways, pools, shelters, picnic facilities, toilet blocks and playgrounds. Can also include green roofs, green walls and other urban garden and similar installations.

11.Interior Design

A renovation or fit-out of the interior of an existing building where the sustainable design is involved with such factors as determining the efficient and effective use of space, selecting construction materials that offer low environmental impact and lowering pollution, waste, and the lowering of the overall energy consumption.

12.Public Building

A building or facility or artwork which primarily services or is used by the public except educational facilities. This can include hospitals, medical centres, sports ovals and facilities, transport hubs, parliament houses, zoological gardens, museums, government department buildings and religious structures.

13.Hospitality & Tourism

Examples of Hospitality & Tourism Design include projects that help create locally owned business and employment opportunities, environmentally friendly operations, education and awareness programs, energy and resource conservation, and waste & carbon dioxide reduction.

14.Small Sustainable Practice of The Year

This award us open to all architecture and design firms with 10 or less staff and recognises and rewards their achievements including those that demonstrate alignment with the UN 17 SDGs by integrating sustainability principles and practices across business activities and outcomes, such as sustainable energy, climate resilience, environmental and social best practice, environmental and social innovation, and gender and economic inclusion.

Innovation

15.Green Building Material

A building product that is renewable, environmentally responsible and where the impact is considered over the entire lifetime of the product.

16.Smart Building Ideas

A building that uses smart design or a range of automated processes to automatically control the building’s operations to help improve asset reliability, performance, and energy use.

17.Editor’s Choice

(Social & Community Outcomes) Editor’s Choice is an award given by the Architecture & Design editorial team. All shortlisted projects are assessed for their suitability for this award based on their contribution to and consultation with their local community.

18.Best of the Best

Selected from among all the category winners based on both sustainable outcomes and aesthetics and/or innovative design principles.

The key dates for the 2023 Sustainability Awards are

11th May – Entries Open

30th June – Entries Close

4th August – Summit tickets go on sale & Summit line up announced

18th August – Live judging day

8th September – Shortlist Announced

9th November – Summit & Awards day & night programme

For more information, go to https://www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au/#

To enter the 2023 Sustainability Awards, go to https://susawards2023.awardstack.com/

If you have any questions about the 2023 Sustainability Awards or the Sustainability Summit or anything else Awards-related, feel free to drop me an email at branko.miletic@architectureanddesign.com.au