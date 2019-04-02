Entries for the 2019 Good Design Awards set to close soon

The Good Design Awards program is calling for entries to its 2019 awards program as entries are set to close very soon.

Australia’s annual Good Design Awards program is one of the oldest and most prestigious international design awards in the world, promoting excellence in design and innovation since 1958.

It is recognised by the World Design Organization (WDO) as Australia’s peak international design endorsement program.

AERON office chair

The Good Design Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in cutting edge design and breakthrough innovation. With 10 specific Design Disciplines, spanning 28 Categories the Good Design Awards proudly showcase superior examples of good design to a national and international audience. View all Categories here.

As well as the Good Design Award Winners, Gold Winners, Best in Class and Award of the Year, Good Design Australia also present the Good Design Award for Sustainability.

Tesla Powerpack Hornsdale Wind Farm SA

This Award has been running for 10 years and 2019 will mark its 11th year.

The Good Design Awards Gala Night is the design industry’s night of nights. Walk the red carpet at this prestigious event where the Good Design Award winners will be announced against a backdrop of celebration and innovation.

Get your entry in before 4 April 2019 to be recognised with the best of the best. If you have any questions, contact mail@good-design.org