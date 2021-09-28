Homes, jobs, public spaces and infrastructure from Strathfield to Westmead will be planned and delivered faster following the creation of a new office to coordinate NSW Government planning policies.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the Central River City Program Coordination Office has been established within the Government’s highly successful Planning Delivery Unit (PDU), to ensure the Parramatta, Strathfield and Cumberland local government areas benefit from $4 billion worth of infrastructure.

“We’re creating a vibrant and thriving city with jobs, services and high-quality public spaces, all within 30-minutes of home via roads, pavements and public transport,” Mr Stokes said.

“Strathfield to Westmead will be the economic spine of the Central River City. I’ve tasked the PDU to ensure Government agencies, councils, infrastructure providers and developers work together to realise its economic potential.

“The creation of the new office also responds to some of the issues raised by the Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue in their Stuck in the Middle report released in 2019.”

Head of the PDU and incoming Secretary of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, Kiersten Fishburn, said the group will deliver a prioritised green, social and economic infrastructure program.

“This new group will spearhead the delivery of 64 projects, worth $4 billion, across 10 infrastructure agencies,” Fishburn says.

“The PDU has surpassed even my expectations – helping steer 416 projects totalling $57.5 billion through the planning system over the last 12 months.

“Now we’re applying our case management, negotiation and coordination skills to support the delivery of Sydney’s Central River City. Our work will support the delivery of 84,000 new homes and 105,000 new jobs over the next two decades,” she says.

Image: https://nsw.liberal.org.au/Shared-Content/News/2021/WESTMEADS-WORLD-CLASS-HOSPITAL-OFFICIALLY-OPENED