Nominations for the Engineers Australia Excellence Awards Project of the Year have now been extended until Tuesday 2 July.

Engineers Australia is encouraging nominations from teams whose project exemplifies innovation, community impact and sustainability, contributing to the advancement of society through exceptional engineering endeavours.

The Excellence Awards serve as a platform to promote the engineering profession, nurturing and motivating the next generation of engineering talent.

Engineers Australia encourages nominees of all backgrounds and identities, including people of all genders, those with disabilities, mature age and younger applicants, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and others who are culturally and racially marginalised.

Local winners will be selected in September and will get an opportunity to represent their division as finalists at the national gala in Brisbane on 21 November.

In addition to recognition for their contributions to engineering, winners will also enjoy exclusive discounts, profiles and coverage in leading engineering publications and presentation opportunities at key events.

For more details, please visit Engineers Australia Excellence Awards.

Image: 2023 winner Boola Katitijin, Murdoch University