Leading data, design, engineering, and policy practitioners will come together for two days of catalytic conversations at the upcoming Data Informed Design Conference (DiD) in Melbourne.

To be held on 23-24 March 2023 at Melbourne’s RMIT Capitol Theatre, the DiD Conference on Day 1 will feature a curated mix of panels and conversations between some of the world's leading practitioners in design, tech, data, and civic society where they will explore the process and methods, emerging tech and data science, and meaningful impacts of data-informed design and place-based decision making.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, discover new tools and techniques, and connect with other like-minded professionals through generative conversation and collective imagining.

"We are pairing leading practitioners for catalytic conversations that will mix data with design, theory with practice, artists with engineers, advanced technology with human-centred practice, urgent action with long-term thinking," said Bonnie Shaw, DiD23 producer.

"In curating the DiD, we hope to create a space that allows us to consider the complexity, the tensions, and the amazing opportunities that emerge from the interface of technology and human interaction, and to work together to shape and evolve a practice of data-informed design that creates better outcomes for all."

Key speakers:

Sarah Williams: Associate professor of Technology and Urban Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and director of the Civic Data Design Lab and the Leventhal Center for Advanced Urbanism.

Ari Simon: Executive director of Tambourine, a private foundation based in San Francisco focused on emotional wellbeing, neurodegenerative diseases, and global public health.

Usman Haque: Trained architect, founder and creative director of Umbrellium, a London-based design & build studio dedicated to transforming urban environments.

Masterclasses and site tours

Day 2 will be a day of expert masterclass sessions with industry partners, and guided site tours of major city projects led by design, data and policy leaders.

The Data Informed Design Conference is a must-attend event for built environment professionals, policy makers, engineers and anyone working in design, strategy and the technology industry.

For more information on the Data Informed Design Conference or to purchase tickets, please visit https://did.placeintelligence.ai/.