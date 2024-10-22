Located on Cunningham Street in the sought-after boutique Westgarth precinct of Northcote,Beulah’s The Wilds is a collection of 15 unique houses, set to be the first carbon neutral detached housing development in inner Melbourne.

Drawing inspiration from the spacious layouts of luxury resorts, the homes at The Wilds offer a refined blend of comfort and everyday elegance with thoughtfully expansive floor plans.

Aspiring to set a benchmark in Environmentally Sustainable Design principles, the development will be carbon neutral with all houses incorporating solar panels and being 100% electric, including induction cooktops, enabling the houses to operate fossil-fuel-free.

Passive solar design ensures the buildings are designed to provide utmost energy efficiency, with strategically placed shading to ensure better thermal comfort and experience indoors.

Additional slab insulation; cross ventilation to assist in natural cooling; double glazed windows and doors; and a 5,000L rainwater tank for gardening, toilets and laundry, further reduce the homes’ carbon footprint.

The well-appointed house boasts a three-car basement garage with provision for electric vehicle charging, while bike racks will be available within common areas to encourage sustainable transport.

The house’s generous five-bedroom floor plan also features a flexible room for a home office, exercise space or creative studio. This offering forms part of Beulah’s innovative concept of tailored living, whereby buyers can customise their home to match their current lifestyle and future aspirations.

The interiors, available in two carefully curated colour schemes each boasting calming palettes, maximise the space that this unique site offers; incorporating soaring ceilings and abundant natural light, the residence provides a sense of flow within and broad views to the gardens beyond, blurring the indoors with the outdoors to become one with nature.

Beulah Executive Director Adelene Teh says the home offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live so close to nature while enjoying the benefits of a resort-style home, also near lifestyle amenities like retailers and restaurants, with the CBD a short tram-ride away.

“The Wilds is incredibly rare in design, in that the collection consists of expansive detached houses with unprecedented frontage to the Merri Creek. The residence is the largest of the 15, offering one of the last remaining opportunities to secure not just a groundbreaking residence to call home, but a lifestyle that offers health, well-being and sustainability, with considered biophilic design not seen elsewhere in the inner North,” she says.