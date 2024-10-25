It may overlook the historic North Sydney Oval but the luxe new AURA by Aqualand residential tower is coming with the most futuristic of features.

Shared EV provider Outbound, in conjunction with converged infrastructure services provider, SUPA, have signed on to provide ‘on demand’ Teslas for those lucky enough to be moving into the 28-storey precinct which was completed in June.

The Tesla vehicle pool means residents don’t need to own a car, rather they can book one of the Elon Musk creations if they need a vehicle to go somewhere particular.

The service is facilitated through the Outbound App, with residents able to book and even open the Teslas from their phones for just $20 per hour, or a flat rate of $120 per day.

Initially, three Model 3’s will be available, but that number could be ramped up depending on demand.

“Imagine that, watching a game of cricket or rugby being played on North Sydney Oval from your apartment, and then jumping in an ‘on demand’ Tesla to head over the bridge for dinner,” Outbound CEO Luke Rust says.

“We’re calling it the Electric Car Club.

“North Sydney is very much steeped in history, so it’s a real coming together of the old and new worlds with this futuristic service.

“It’d be great for the concept to catch on at other properties in the area - ultimately, it’s the residents who win.

“Convenience is a big selling point, but so is cost, as the average car in Sydney now costs something like $25,000 per year to own and operate, compared to renting an Outbound Tesla, which might only set you back a few thousand dollars.

“Plus, they’re luxury EV’s, so what’s not to love?” AURA is now complete, with the finishing touches being added to the gym, private theatre and rooftop Skydeck.

A four metre cast iron sculpture, titled ‘Landscape’ by London based artist, Richard Sweeney now greets residents as they enter the precinct. Downstairs, the new retail and dining precinct includes three world-class restaurants and bar.

SUPA’s Chief Strategy Officer, James Dunstan, says it was an easy decision to offer the shared Teslas in AURA as SUPA has a clear sustainable electric mobility strategy and is delivering on it.

“Lifestyle doesn’t stop and start at the front door,” he says.

“AURA is one of the most state-of-the-art buildings in Sydney, so it seems obvious to extend that to how residents move around.

“If they do take one of the Teslas for a spin, all they have to do is plug it back in to our onsite charging stations.”