Ellipse Property has announced it has appointed Decode Group to handle the construction of the first stage of Carrington Place.

The $850 million masterplanned community is located in Castle Hill, on the banks of Cattai Creek. When complete, the entire community will comprise 771 apartments across five 8-12 storey buildings, with 20,000 sqm of the site will be transformed into outdoor recreational space and landscaped gardens.

Tony Owen Partners handled the community’s masterplan, while Stanisic Architects handled the development’s artisan architecture, while Scott Carver have designed the interior spaces of each residence.

Atrium, the community’s first building, will provide 151 apartments within one mid-rise eight storey building. The buildings’ curvaceous forms mimic the nearby creek, with Atrium running alongside the waterway. Atrium derives its name from a serene atrium encompassing the true ideals of Carrington Place - lifestyle, sustainability and wellbeing.

“Ellipse Property's decision to partner with Decode for the construction of Stage One at Carrington Place underscores a shared mission in delivering excellent built solutions,” says Ellipse Founder Sam El Rihani.

“With a proven track record of excellence and reliability, Decode has a history of delivering award-winning residential and mixed-use projects that they are proud to stand behind long after construction completes.

Decode Director, Divya Mehta, says the company looks forward to delivering the project alongside the developer and architects.

“Decode is delighted to be appointed as the builder on stage one of the landmark Carrington Place master-planned, multi-staged project,” she says.

“As one of the largest new residential projects in the Hills District it is a significant step forward for Decode and we’re ready to set the benchmark for modern living in Castle Hill. We are committed to delivering excellence in construction and look forward to working closely with Ellipse to realise their vision of a community focused and sustainable lifestyle with Stage One, Atrium.”

Decode was recently rated a gold star public iCIRT rating, which is managed by the Office of the NSW Building Commissioner. The rating is obtained via extensive assessment of all aspects of business, which aims to create trust between Australian buyers and builders.

Construction is planned to commence in Q3 2023, with Stage One Atrium due for completion in Q3 2025. The entire five-stage precinct is due for completion in 2032.

For further information, please visit www.carrington-place.com.au.