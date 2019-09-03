Elenberg Fraser designs house-sized Melbourne apartments

Elenberg Fraser has been chosen to design an exclusive project of 10 house-sized residences in the Melbourne suburb of Camberwell.

The development includes three unique collections – Botanic, Epicure and Domain.

Provenance Camberwell ​is anticipated to shift Melburnians’ perception of multi-residential living with two penthouses the size of an average house, and eight residences emulating standard penthouse size in Camberwell.

Nestled in the epicentre of Camberwell, the project pays homage to the suburb’s leafy streets with The ​Botanic ​Collection. This edition of four residences located on the building’s ground floor includes exquisite courtyard gardens designed by Openwork Landscape Architects, a tribute to the native birds of Melbourne due to the selection of plants producing high nectar, making it a bird’s paradise.

“Each of the four residences is enveloped in its own sanctuary," says Beulah International executive director, Adelene Teh.

“It blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors, with floor to ceiling windows, and a courtyard that is ripe with greenery. The space is perfect for those who love to entertain outdoors all year round.”

Aptly named The ​Epicure Collection, ​the next edition of four residences sits on the middle floor, embracing food and drink with a central kitchen as the focal point of the living zone.

“This entertainer’s kitchen is bound by clever geometry with intricate joinery, a unique U-shaped layout and a sculptural island bench made from opulent natural stone, making it a haven for the discerning chef,” says Teh.

“Connected to the living area, the kitchen really becomes the heart of the home – it’s perfect for busy families who can comfortably share the space or to allow hosts to interact with guests in the living room.”

On the building’s third floor are two superior-sized penthouses that form The Domain Collection.

With internal dimensions of 244sqm and 292sqm respectively, the size of each residence can be likened to that of an average home.

“It is important for us to show potential residents that living in an apartment doesn’t have to be a trade-off on space, comfort or security,” says Teh.

“From a double-sided fireplace, separate dining room, expansive balcony, oversized kitchen (with butler’s pantry), safe room and bedrooms with ensuite and walk-in-robe, these penthouses set a new precedent in apartment living.”

With the aim of pioneering the future of multi-residential living, ​Provenance Camberwell ​ will also include Elenberg Fraser’s ​The New Standard; ​a new wave of technology where privacy and security is at the forefront.

“We are excited to introduce the concept of exclusive private lifting to future residents,” says Teh.

“Once in the lift, a private micro lobby removes the need to navigate public spaces; much like living in a house. Within this transitional space is a safe zone for parcels, including general storage area and a coat cupboard, adding to the exceptional detail in ​Provenance.”