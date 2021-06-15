The coveted Surrey Hills neighbourhood is the address of a boutique apartment project launched by newly formed Melbourne property development company, JCL Prime.

What stands out in this remarkable apartment project is the design collaboration led by renowned architecture firm Elenberg Fraser, with eminent glass designer Mark Douglass and landscape architects Openwork contributing their talents to this boutique residential development.

“Elenberg Fraser is known for design excellence and have a legacy that has shaped Melbourne’s skyline with soaring towers. We wanted to bring that design pedigree into the city fringe, and therefore engaged them to help shape the new face of Melbourne’s neighbourhoods,” says JCL Prime Director Eric Loi.

“Designed for the owner occupier, it’s about creating homes they will live in for many years to come. Oriented towards contemporary elegance, functionality and a sense of belonging, Arbour Park provides the perfect setting to be amongst nature with all the conveniences and character of a suburban village,” Loi said.

Arbour Park features two residential collections – Surrey Residences and Garden Residences, which include full height windows angled to frame the neighbouring Surrey Gardens and the tree lined canopy of Canterbury Road.

Designed around open plan living, each apartment features a statement fireplace, large outdoor terrace, kitchen comprising high-end fully integrated appliances, oversized marble bench tops and a butler’s pantry, premium master suites with a separate shower, toilet and bathtub, guest bedrooms with their own ensuite, and bathroom joinery, complete with bronze basins, stone benchtops and timber laminated drawers.

Each residence has a minimum of 1-2 car spaces, some featuring private garages, and access to the large communal areas, including a rooftop garden.

Elenberg Fraser principal Reade Dixon explained that Arbour Park was the outcome of their research for a new residential platform – the New Standard, which is a personalised residential offering; more than a house, and more than apartment living.

“It provides all the intimacy and privacy of a home with the security and community that come with apartment living,” Dixon said.