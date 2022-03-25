The Australian-designed Savic C-Series has taken out the Victorian Premier's Design Award, with the electric motorcycles recognised for their innovative and durable design.

The Savic C-Series is Australia’s first emission-free, full-sized, high-performance electric motorcycle. Based on the classically beautiful café racers of the 1970s, the three models offer a world-leading departure for the Australian motorcycle industry, combining exhilarating performance and minimal maintenance with the latest battery and power conversion capabilities of modern electric vehicle technology. The cycles exceeded all four criteria for the awards, including design process, design excellence, design innovation and design impact.

Savic designers Dennis Savic and David Hendroff endeavoured to create a memorable bike that combined the power and handling of a traditional cafe racer with the latest electric battery and power conversion technologies. A lightweight cast-aluminium frame holds an 80kg powertrain without detracting from the fine lines and distinctive ‘racing’ style of an iconic 1970s motorcycle.

“The Savic C-Series range represents the best of design and cutting edge-innovation in the state of Victoria. This is an excellent example of world class automotive design and clever engineering coming together to create a striking electric road bike.

Kerstin Thompson Architects took home the Victorian Premier’s Design Award Best in Category for Architectural Design for their work in redeveloping the Broadmeadows Town Hall. The Town Hall now replicates a hybrid of many functions including civic, cultural and commercial. The practice made two dramatic cuts to the existing facade and additional new commercial hub, revealing the life and activities within including a community business incubator, gallery, office and event spaces.

Since its inception in 1996, the Victorian Premier’s Design Awards seeks to highlight and celebrate local design capability. The Awards provide an opportunity for businesses and the community to better understand the role of design in creating functional, safe and efficient products, services and spaces.

To see the full list of winners, head to premiersdesignawards.vic.gov.au.

Images: Supplied