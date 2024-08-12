Logo
Australia off to a flying start at the Electric SUV Expo in Melbourne
The AEROHT XPENG X2, Australia’s first flying car, made its much-awaited debut at the Electric SUV Expo held over the weekend at the Melbourne Conference and Exhibition Centre.
Branko Miletic
12 Aug 2024 2m read View Author

The AEROHT XPENG X2, Australia’s first flying car, made its much-awaited debut at the Electric SUV Expo held over the weekend at the Melbourne Conference and Exhibition Centre.

Presented by Future Drive AutoShows, the Expo is Australia's largest dedicated display of electric SUVs by the world’s leading SUV manufacturers and suppliers.

The XPENG X2, unveiled for the first time in Australia, is a cutting-edge flying car designed to revolutionise transportation. Presented alongside other Chinese brands including Zeekr and GWM, the XPENG X2 combines advanced electric propulsion with autonomous flight technology.

XPENG X2

XPENG is imported and distributed by TrueEV, the exclusive retailer for the brand and an advocate for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Australia. On display, along with the XPENG X2, were the XPENG G6, a revolutionary mid-size electric SUV; the XPENG G9, a premium electric SUV; the XPENG X9, a luxury SUV; and the XPENG P7, featuring state-of-the-art X-wing doors and a classic coupe profile.

Ahead of the opening, TrueEV CEO Jason Clarke said, “We’re excited to be revealing the first of XPENG’s highly intelligent, stylish electric vehicles in Australia at the Electric SUV Expo in Melbourne. Visitors to the show will be blown away by the technologically advanced features of the XPENG range and we’re ready to demonstrate how confident we are that the vehicles’ capabilities and design features will accelerate electric vehicle adoption in Australia.”

Additionally, Expo attendees were able to view the GWM Cannon Alpha, a hybrid ute, the GWM Tank 500, a luxury 7-seater, and the Haval Jolion Hybrid SUV, an impressive 1.5L hybrid engine delivering seamless fusion and cutting-edge technology.

Zeekr, which recently received approval to supply EVs to Australia, presented the Zeekr X SUV available for sale in Australia from this year. This premium brand is considered to rival Tesla in quality and design.

The Electric SUV Expo also included panel discussions and keynote sessions from industry experts.

