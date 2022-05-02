The affordable and social housing shortage in Australia is reaching cataclysmic levels. With the number of homeless on the rise, a property market that continues to see values skyrocket and a waiting list to get into social housing sitting at over 150,000, the housing policies on either side of the aisle may convince voters to swing one way or the other at the polling booth on May 21.

Both Labor and the Coalition have outlined their future policies in regards to housing if elected, with both looking to mitigate issues of social and affordable housing shortages. Here, we’ll have a look at both policies, and hopefully you can come away with a clearer idea of what each offers.

Liberal Party policy

The Morrison Government will allocate an additional $2 billion in low-cost financing to Community Housing Providers to build new social and affordable rental dwellings. The increased sum brings total low-cost financing to $5.5 billion and will support the construction of approximately 27,500 dwellings. The Indigenous Home Ownership Program will be extended if the Coalition is re-elected, and will cost $7.7 million to do so, creating around a thousand jobs and supporting Indigenous families.

Labor Party policy

Labor’s housing policy revolves around a $10 billion scheme dubbed the Housing Australia Future Fund. The party claims it will create 30,000 new social and affordable dwellings and create a slew of jobs in the process. As The Conversation reports, the $10 billion would be borrowed at a low investment rate, with the profits gained from investment used to pay for the program.

Anthony Albanese claims that 20,000 new social housing dwellings will be created in the first five years if Labor are to be elected, with 4,000 of these allocated for women and children fleeing domestic and family violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness. 10,000 affordable homes will also be delivered in that time for frontline workers in order for them to live in close proximity to work. Labor estimates the scheme will create 21,500 jobs over five years. The funding will additionally pay for the repair and maintenance of homes in Indigenous communities and provide housing for veterans who are at risk of homelessness.

Regardless of which major party assumes power on the night of May 21, the Australian Institute of Architects is looking to assist those in waiting on social housing lists. The Institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Housing All Australians, which will see Australia’s built environment professionals design for Australians who need it most.

“Access to safe, appropriate and secure housing isn’t a luxury, it is a fundamental human need,” says AIA National President, Tony Giannone.

“This new partnership with Housing All Australians is a mechanism through which we as architects can do more to address a growing crisis that affects more and more people every year.

“The partnership builds on our strong advocacy in this area and will help showcase the efforts of individual members to provide lasting solutions that support those in the greatest need.”

Both Labor and Liberal’s policies will create a similar number of houses, but it could certainly be argued that more affordable and social housing dwellings need to be created with a higher amount of dollars allocated on both sides of the aisle. The actual creation of potential policies gives Australians reason for optimism, but ultimately it’s very much a matter of believing it when you see it.

Image: Shutterstock