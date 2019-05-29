Eiffel Tower surrounds to receive a redesign

British landscape architects Gustafson Porter + Bowman will redesign the lands surrounding the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Paris Olympics are expected to be the most sustainable Games yet, which is reflected in the choice of redesign for the city’s most famous landmark.

Key to the redesign will be more greenery alongside the tower, as well as new parks and pools.

Specifically, there will be a green corridor between the Palais de Chaillot at the Place du Trocadero and the Ecole Militaire at the Place Joffre. An amphitheatre will be built at the Trocadero and there will be more public space surrounding the Varsovie Fountains.

Pont d’Iena will also be transformed into a green bridge, while the Champ de Mars will receive two new squares and raised lawns.

The architects have described the project as a union of the historic landscape typologies of classical French gardens, which express power, and French picturesque gardens, which serve as a place for artistic experimentation.

The first stage of the redesign is scheduled for completion in 2023.

Image credit: Gustafson Porter + Bowman