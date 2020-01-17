Edition Office moves walls in Point Lonsdale holiday home

Edition Office has designed moving walls and decked terraces interconnecting four pavilions of a holiday home in Point Lonsdale, Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula.

The timber quadruplet of pavilions is a scope of linear interconnectedness through a series living spaces to engage with the long northern garden.

Connecting the living and dining area is a vaulted central living space, which opens up entirely into the north facing outdoor room with a large pivot door and an expanded informal outdoor terrace.

The bedrooms stand separated but are centralised by the shared living space; a place for all residents to come together.

The modernised beach house plays on the landscape’s coastal scrub through subtle spillage through its outdoor arms.

“The house is designed as an island amongst the surrounding coastal landscape and is elevated above and cantilevered slightly out over it ground plane. Over time the native gardens will lap against and surround its perimeter,” according to Edition Office.

The living-space spillages into expanded informal spaces within the home, alongside its outdoor rooms spillages to nature, “brings to mind the simplicity of the traditionally rugged and unadorned beach house vernacular that imitates a built tent rather than a refined urban house.”

“The capacity for the house to open multiple large apertures between the interlinked pavilions allows for coastal breeze paths to wash through the home, removing the requirement for air-conditioning and mechanical cooling.”

With a carefully considered integration to both its landscape and purpose, functionality and a coastal-home-feel are composed in practical and domestic features; with windows set within small undercrofts of the roof forms to create deep and passively shaded eaves.

Such spaces are “elevated to seating height above the ground plane; they provide opportunities for lazy napping in the sun, reading, and also a stage for children to play and perform from.”