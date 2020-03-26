Ed.Square awarded a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating

Ed.Square, Frasers Property Australia’s community in south west Sydney, has achieved a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

The recognition marks the fourth major residential development nationally after Fairwater in Sydney and Burwood Brickworks and Mambourin in Melbourne – to achieve a 6 Star Green Star Communities rating under the GBCA’s Communities tool.

Nestled between the Blue Mountains in the west, Royal National Park in the east, and with over six hectares of open space including an expansive Central Park, Ed.Square is all about close connections to nature.

Nigel Edgar, General Manager – Residential NSW, Frasers Property Australia says the 6 Star Green Star Communities rating recognises the connections at play at Ed.Square, between people and place.

“Ed.Square introduces to south west Sydney a new model of community connection, with a choice of homes and shared spaces to enhance connections between neighbours and their environment,” says Edgar.

“This rating is a testament to the planning and design of Ed.Square to provide diverse and affordable housing choices in an inclusive, well-connected and healthy place to live, work and play.”

The 6 Star Green Star Communities rating has been achieved on the back of a range of environmental initiatives integrated in the Ed.Square masterplan: water wise, Solar energy, Geothermal heating and cooling, designed to reduce the heat island effect.

Frasers Property will invest in the provision of daily exercise classes freely available to all residents in the Central Park. Additionally, a dedicated Community Development Officer will welcome new residents and organise community events, with a Community Committee set up to encourage residents to be actively involved in planning the community activities they’d like to see.

Ed.Square is also delivering an economic boost to the local community, supporting local jobs and integrating new infrastructure for generations to come. The development is expected to generate approximately 3,500 jobs, including 2,500 jobs created during construction and 1,000 ongoing employment opportunities in Ed.Square Town Centre.

Ed.Square will be one of Sydney’s most walkable communities. Ed.Square Town Centre is within 400 metres of all homes, and parks and bushland are dotted through and around the community to encourage walking and community connections.

The community will offer a variety of home styles and floorplans across 991 apartments, and 893 terraces and townhomes, set amongst more than six hectares of open space.

The opening of Stage 1 of Ed.Square Town Centre is on track for the second half of 2020, when the first residents move in.

It will comprise approximately 25,000 sqm of retail space, with a full-line Coles supermarket, a Liquorland store and Event Cinemas complex.

On completion of Stage 2, of up to an additional 15,000 square metres, the development will comprise up to 40,000 sqm of retail space with over 120 shops.

Like the wider community, Ed.Square Town Centre will be sustainable. The energy needs of Ed.Square Town Centre will be provided by Real Utilities, Frasers Property’s renewable energy retailing business, through an on-site embedded energy network that will generate energy via a large solar array.

Real Utilities will procure any surplus energy required for the Town Centre from offsite renewable energy sources.

Ed.Square will be serviced by convenient bus and train links to Parramatta and Sydney CBD, with easy access to Sydney’s main roads and Western Sydney Airport. It is a 45-minute train journey from Edmondson Park railway station to Central railway station.