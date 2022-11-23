In this post-pandemic world, workers are returning to in-person work—but they’re not returning to traditional offices.

Instead, the demand for co-working spaces is surging. These new office environments bring together entrepreneurs and workers from different backgrounds, promoting diversity, collaboration, and inclusion, says construction company Hansen Yuncken.

Richmond’s Industry Lanes space, built by Hansen Yuncken, is one example of this new wave of modern working environments, which are designed to support the growing desire for flexible working arrangements: data from the ADP Research Institute shows that two-thirds of Australians would consider looking for another job if their employer insisted on a full-time return to in-office work.

“Industry Lanes encapsulates modern rethinking of office designs. It’s an internal village which supports high levels of well-being, connection and amenity for its tenants,” says Richard Hansen, Victorian State Manager and Executive Director.

The project links three buildings to create a mixed-use precinct with retail areas, communal amenities, open air courtyards and shared work zones spread across 24,937m2.

“There’s a recent shift to recognise that office environments need to do more than provide a place for work. With full-time staff spending significant time in the office, these spaces must provide a holistic experience and a healthy environment. Co-working spaces provide an additional benefit of community that can foster innovation and connection. Industry Lanes is the culmination of this rethink.”

Whilst building companies look towards new design philosophies for working spaces, they are also drawing inspiration from the past notes Hansen Yuncken. The overall look and feel of Industry Lanes echoes Richmond’s industrial heritage, and the recently refurbished BICE Building in Adelaide brings modern design and sustainability to a State Heritage listed building.

With a focus on environmentally conscious design, the BICE Building achieved a 6 Star Green Star certification. The project used restoration techniques to repair and maintain much of the original 1920s fabric, preserving the original design aesthetic as well as supporting sustainable construction.

“Sustainability is a necessity in modern construction. Sourcing sustainable materials and preserving existing materials where possible allows us to minimise our environmental impact,” Hansen says.

Image: Supplied