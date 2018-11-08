Ecodynamics announces merger and AILA partnership

Australian landscaping products and services company, Ecodynamics, has announced the merger of its sub-brands – WeBlow, Aquaseeding and Mossrock. These brands will be housed under the Ecodynamics name for its operations in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

With turnover expected to rise to $40 million by 2022, the company is expected to grow exponentially in line with the burgeoning infrastructure projects planned across Australia, and the shift towards creating more sustainable, greener futures.

The company will now consist of four divisions spanning landscaping, services, mulch and the nursery. The nursery division is the company’s social enterprise that aims to offset climate change and land degradation through community initiatives.

Ecodynamics managing director Nick Somes says bringing the companies together is responding to the need in the market to offer a diverse range of products and services under a single and easy to recognise brand in the marketplace.

Ecodynamics has delivered many of Australia’s most iconic green spaces, some of which include Eastlink and Birrarung Marr in Victoria, the Northern and Southern Expressways in South Australia, and Burrill Lake in New South Wales.

Along with its new branding, Ecodynamics has announced it will be the Principal Partner for the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) Victorian Chapter to directly engage with and support the state’s design and landscaping community.

“The partnership aligns with our company ethos and the work we do in greening and nurturing communities. We look forward to working closely with AILA and its member base over the next year to share our expertise in delivering quality projects across Australia,” says Somes.