The uptake in electric vehicles (EVs) by Australians in 2023 is promising in a bid to reach net-zero, but home charging infrastructure is not as accessible as a car at a dealership, according to Savvy.

A report by the company saw 1,000 Australians surveyed as part of Savvy’s research into electric vehicles. Just over a third (34 percent) of Australians are unable to install EV charging components at their residence, which even includes those who would like to at their own expense. Thankfully, half of all respondents own property and are able to install EV charging if they elect to do so.

29 percent of respondents are renting and can’t make alterations to their residence, while five percent live in an apartment or multi-residential complex and can’t make the required changes for private EV charging.

Savvy’s Adrian Edlington believes that EV charging infrastructure has the potential to become an amenity as attractive as entertaining areas or pool decks.

“People will want to save money long-term, and having an electric vehicle running on solar power can virtually eliminate two unavoidable living costs, that of fuel and high domestic power prices,” he says.

“Many new higher-density living developments are coming ready equipped with the necessary energy infrastructure and structural reinforcements to accommodate universal EV ownership, meaning the building is strong enough to take the increased weight of a fleet of EVs.

“On top of that is the improved power infrastructure to allow for residents to install a home EV charger that they pay for. Demand for this is set to grow significantly in coming years and should become a sought-after feature.”

38 percent of those in the 18-24 year-old cohort have indicated they cannot install EV charging stations at their premises, with 39 percent of those in the cohort above (25-34) also facing similar issues. 54 percent of those surveyed either own or can install solar panels and subsequent EV charging on their premises, while 37 percent of Australians can’t install solar, with 31 percent of those living in rental properties.

“Those looking to move into or buy property will be asking whether the home already has an EV charging station and or solar panels installed, which could have a significant impact on buyer demand and sale prices,” Edlington says.

“A new kind of inequity has developed though, whereby many Australians are denied the same access to clean technologies, simply because they are renters or reside in dwellings unsuitable for an upgrade.”

For more information regarding the survey, click here.