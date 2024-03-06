The NSW Government has put the brakes on the slated demolition and relocation of the Albury Base Hospital’s new emergency department, which is due to open next month.

Last week’s release of the hospital’s masterplan indicated that the soon-to-be-completed ED would be knocked down. NSW Health Minister Ryan Park claims that the plans were made by the former state government.

“This was a masterplan, not government policy,” he says.

The upgrade of the ED commenced in July 2022, which was followed by a $225 million pledge by NSW and Victoria to upgrade the hospital, designed by Hassell (renders pictured). It built on an initial $108 million outlay by the Commonwealth. A spokesperson for Health Infrastructure NSW says the masterplan indicates places for future expansion of the hospital.

The Albury Base Hospital redevelopment is a sticking point for the community. In 2021, a plan was hatched to unite both the Albury and Wodonga hospitals on a vacant block of land, but instead the upgrading of Albury will take place. Park attributes that decision to taxpayer dollars already being spent on the ED, urgent care ward and cancer centre.

Albury Wodonga Health CEO Bill Appleby and Board Chair Jonathan Green wrote to both the NSW and Victorian Governments late last year, indicating their position against the $588 million injection. They claim that the investment is not enough to deliver the services the region requires.

“We are finding the current situation difficult for us to champion with our clinicians and community and would appreciate the opportunity for discussions directly with you,” the letter reads.

“The likely reality that our city will need to continue to endure a split acute/sub-acute hospital configuration … is grossly disappointing.”

To find out more about the hospital, click here.