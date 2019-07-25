Dyson, Zip and Maxton innovation to shine at FRONT 2019

FRONT 2019 returns to Sydney’s Carriageworks this 29 & 30 August, attended by industry thought leaders and change-makers. It’s an exhibition that challenges what it means to design better, shaping the future of our industry in Australia and around the world.

Maxton Fox, Zip and Dyson will be FRONT Partners in 2019. Each will be integral to the FRONT experience. Maxton Fox in collaboration with Polytec will bring their design and fabrication expertise to the event, helping visitors connect and make the most of their attendance through a custom-made concierge desk, hospitality stations and the FRONT main bar.

Zip will keep attendees hydrated throughout the day with their hydration stations offering flowing still and sparkling water on-tap across the exhibition footprint.

Dyson will also be showcasing its newly-released Dyson Lightcycle task light, which is an evolution from the current generation of LED lighting. The task light calculates colour temperature and brightness of daylight anywhere in the world using a unique time, date and location-driven algorithm. The design also integrates with technology through the Dyson Link app, enabling the user to experience the product’s full potential.

FRONT Forum 2019 also presents topics and discussions unique to any other event, with two full days of keynotes by international and local thought leaders, debates and panel discussions focused on the future of commercial design and development in Australia and beyond.

Alongside the Forum are a host of CPD-endorsed sessions presented by FRONT’s disruptive and pioneering brands who will be sharing the latest insights in the commercial sector, this series offers more education, more talking points, sparking even more debate in an ever-changing industry.

