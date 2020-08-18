Dying to look great: NSW releases guide to help keep cemeteries in top shape

NSW minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey says Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW has developed a maintenance guide to provide a best practice blueprint for cemetery operators.

“There are over 990 cemeteries across NSW, including 128 in Sydney, and they are much more than just places to bury, cremate and memorialise those who have passed away,” Pavey says.

“NSW cemeteries range from small local cemeteries less than a hectare in size in villages or churchyards to larger district and regional cemeteries that service towns or local government areas and then major metropolitan cemeteries like Rookwood,” she says.

“The voluntary Cemetery Maintenance Guide is designed to highlight best-practice to help operators of all sizes maintain and improve their cemeteries over time to the best of their ability.”

“It provides a range of advice, tips and case study examples of how cemeteries can be at their best through a combination of cemetery design and layout, great customer service, and smart maintenance practices.”

Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW chairman Stepan Kerkyasharian says: “The principles promoted in the maintenance guide aim to make cemeteries Welcoming, Safe, Efficient, Serviceable, Accessible and Sustainable into the future,” Mr Kerkyasharian said.

“The maintenance guide follows an earlier report commissioned by CCNSW which showed how well-managed cemeteries can contribute to the environmental, heritage and cultural fabric of their local communities,” he says.

