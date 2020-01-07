Durbach Block Jaggers recreate Penrith CBD�s liveability

In Penrith City Council’s commitment to nurturing a liveable city, the New South Wales Government Architects Office has run a design competition to fulfil a ‘liveable, sustainable city’ won by Durbach Block Jaggers.

Promising a low-rise section with space for performance and markets, and a taller commercial space with dining and entertainment, the Penrith CBD is coined to be a “signature development” by Penrith City Council.

Penrith mayor, Ross Fowler, says the winning design by Durbach Block Jaggers not only fulfils council’s planning goals of creating a liveable, sustainable city but provides an example for future developers to follow.

“We wanted to show that special buildings are possible, and there is no longer any excuse for simple concrete boxes.”

The plan’s construction is set to start in the second quarter of next year and has an estimated completion of the first half of 2022.

Located close to the town centre, and with its major and most practical attraction – 820 car parking spaces – the development’s accessibility is a focal feature.

In a more literal sense, this feature extends to its entries which are appropriate to the low-rise’s community uses, providing access from Woodriff Street, Henry Street and High Street.

Its commercial space, boasting entries off of Lawson and Belmore Streets, further encompasses a nod to its visitor’s transport, offering bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

The five-star environment-rated Soper Place project shows an innovative response to the need for parking, extra jobs, recreational facilities and entertainment venues.

“By cleverly using green space and internal engineering”, the project’s environmental credentials, “innovative buildings” and “forward thinking design” are just a few ways a project can ‘get creative’ and “deliver something special and unique.”