A jury comprising five of Australia and New Zealand’s most acclaimed architects and designers will be tasked with deciding the winners of the 2023 Dulux Colour Awards.

The awards program, run by the paint brand on a yearly basis, showcases the considered use of colour across residential, commercial and public spaces. The elite judging panel includes Director of B.E Architecture Andrew Piva, Inter-disciplinary Designer Brahman Perera, Snøhetta Interior Designer Lisa Lee, CTRL Space Project Director Sarah Carney, and Director of Russell & George, Byron George.

Dulux Colour and Communications Manager Andrea Lucena-Orr says she is delighted with the expertise each jury member brings, with each of them to experience the creativity of built environment experts through their work on the panel.

“Chosen for their expertise and dedication to design and architecture, this year’s jurors bring a wealth of experience and an array of valuable perspectives,” she says.

“Tasked with evaluating and deciding on the very best use of colour across architecture and design in Australia and New Zealand is no easy feat, but I believe these five jury members are extremely well placed to take on the 2023 awards program.”

Brahman Perera says he is excited by the opportunity to offer his own perspectives on colour and its ability to enhance the built environment.

“The choice of colour in architecture has an overwhelming effect on the way a building is perceived by those that view it, walk by it and occupy it each and every day,” he says.

“As a first-time judge, I can’t wait to see and review the colourful and inventive submissions of some of Australia and New Zealand’s best architects and designers, and explore our own perceptions of the effect colour can have within a space.”

The judges will examine centres across the following categories:

COMMERCIAL INTERIOR – WORKPLACE AND RETAIL

COMMERCIAL INTERIOR – PUBLIC AND HOSPITALITY

COMMERCIAL AND MULTI - RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR

SINGLE RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR

STUDENT AU AND NZ (YEARS 1-6)

The winners from each category will then be eligible for the coveted Australian Grand Prix and New Zealand Grand Prix awards. The student category is exempt from Grand Prix consideration, but a monetary prize will be awarded. Winners in each category will have their projects showcased on an international scale, amplified via promotional activity on Dulux-owned digital platforms and other parties where appropriate.

Entries and submissions are now being accepted until 1 March 2023, with winners to be announced on 11 May 2023 at an event held at North Melbourne’s Space & Time on Thursday 11 May 2023.